Former PQ leader Andre Boisclair granted parole

After a failed attempt last November, notably because of an "arrogant attitude" and his refusal to participate in therapy, former Parti Québécois (PQ) leader André Boisclair has been granted parole.

The Parole Board rendered its decision on Monday.

Boisclair was sentenced to two years less a day in prison last July for committing two sexual assaults against two young men.

In November, the board denied him release after serving one-sixth of his sentence, finding that he posed an "unacceptable risk" of reoffending.

Now that Boisclair is one-third of the way through his sentence, the commissioners have changed their minds, judging this time that the protection of the public is not compromised by a release that allows for his reintegration into society.

Based on the assessments of the offender's psychiatrist and sexologist, the commission noted that he was "able to resume his therapeutic follow-up with these professionals from the time of detention."

Relatives also submitted testimonies of changes in Boisclair's behaviour.

Boisclair had admitted his guilt to a charge of sexual assault with the help of a third party in connection with an event that occurred in January 2014. The victim had told the court that he went to a party at André Boisclair's house.

Although the young man, who cannot be identified due to a court order, mentioned that he did not want sex before going to the accused's house, at one point, Boisclair asked two other people to grab him and sexually assault, despite a second refusal stated on the spot.

The assault was abandoned because the victim was struggling and the young man was able to leave the scene afterwards.

In the second case, in November 2015, a young man had shown up at Boisclair's home following an invitation from him on a dating website. After an hour of conversation over drinks, the young man wanted to leave, but Boisclair pulled down his pants and performed unwanted oral sex on him.

He then took the young man against his will to his bed where he sexually assaulted him despite the victim's repeated protests.

Both victims had testified with difficulty before Judge Pierre Labelle, both reporting significant psychological impacts from these assaults.

Boisclair's release is subject to certain conditions, including not communicating with the victims, not consuming alcohol until the end of his sentence and reporting to the authorities every month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 15, 2023.