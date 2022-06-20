iHeartRadio
22°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Former PQ leader Andre Boisclair pleads guilty to sexual assault charges

andre-boisclair-1-5954979-1655748894631

Former Parti Quebecois leader Andre Boisclair pleaded guilty to sexual assault charges Monday at the Montreal courthouse.

The 56-year-old entered the plea on one count of sexual assault with the assistance of a third party against one victim relating to an incident in 2014 and one count of sexual assault against a second victim, following a 2015 incident. 

The identities of the victims are shielded by a publication ban. 

The former party leader was also facing a charge of sexual assault with a weapon in the first case, but it was dropped Monday afternoon.

The Crown and defence asked the judge for a sentence of two years in jail for the crimes. 

Boisclair renounced his right to a preliminary inquiry in both cases last September and elected to go straight to trial before judge alone prior to entering the plea on Monday.

With files from CTV Montreal's Stephane Giroux and The Canadian Press

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*