Former PQ leader Andre Boisclair pleads guilty to sexual assault charges

Former Parti Quebecois leader Andre Boisclair pleaded guilty to sexual assault charges Monday at the Montreal courthouse.

The 56-year-old entered the plea on one count of sexual assault with the assistance of a third party against one victim relating to an incident in 2014 and one count of sexual assault against a second victim, following a 2015 incident.

The identities of the victims are shielded by a publication ban.

The former party leader was also facing a charge of sexual assault with a weapon in the first case, but it was dropped Monday afternoon.

The Crown and defence asked the judge for a sentence of two years in jail for the crimes.

Boisclair renounced his right to a preliminary inquiry in both cases last September and elected to go straight to trial before judge alone prior to entering the plea on Monday.

