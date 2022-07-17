iHeartRadio
24°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Former PQ leader Andre Boisclair to be sentenced Monday for sexual assault charges

image.jpg

Former Parti Québécois leader André Boisclair is expected to be sentenced Monday at the Montreal courthouse.

The former politician pleaded guilty to one count of sexual assault with the help of a third party towards a first victim and one count of sexual assault in relation to a second victim.

All indications are that the 56-year-old will spend several months behind bars. Both the defence and the Crown suggested on June 20 that Boisclair be sent to jail for two years less a day after he pleaded guilty to both charges.

The sexual assault with a weapon charge in the first case was dropped.

However, Justice Pierre Labelle of the Court of Quebec did not render a decision on the bench and took it under advisement and it is therefore on July 18 that the former PQ leader and minister will know his fate. 

The two victims, whose identities are protected by a publication ban, gave moving testimonies on June 20 at the courthouse following Boisclair's guilty plea.

Boisclair's lawyer, Michel Massicotte, argued that his client's judgment was "considerably impaired" during the events, while he was taking medication and consuming drugs.

He argued that his client had undergone multiple therapies after being charged and that he had undergone approximately 40 random drug tests, "all of which were negative."

The parties' joint submission is for a sentence of 18 months in prison for the sexual assault on the first victim and six months less a day for the sexual assault on the second.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on June 17, 2022. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*