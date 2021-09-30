Former PQ leader Andre Boisclair to go directly to trial in sexual assault cases

André Boisclair was notably absent Thursday morning at the Montreal courthouse as his lawyer announced he was waiving his right to a preliminary inquiry.

The former leader of the Parti Québécois (PQ) is involved in two separate trials of sexual charges against two alleged victims who cannot be identified because of publication bans.

In the first case, he faces two charges, sexual assault with the participation of a third party and sexual assault with a weapon.

The events allegedly occurred in January 2014.

Boisclair has pleaded not guilty to the charges, for which he faces up to 14 years in prison.

In the second case, he faces a sexual assault charge that allegedly occurred in November 2015, involving another complainant.

He will also go directly to trial in this case.

The 55-year-old accused, as well as the alleged victims, would have had to appear in court if there was a preliminary inquiry.

Crown Prosecutor Luc Pagé notes skipping this stage lifts a burden off the shoulders of the alleged victims.

Boisclair's lawyer, Michel Massicotte, said his client preferred to be tried before a judge alone rather than be subjected to a jury.

Both cases have been postponed to Nov. 18. The trials will not take place before 2022.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 30, 2021.