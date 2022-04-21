Former PQ leadership candidate Veronique Hivon will not run in October election

Parti Quebecois MNA Veronique Hivon announced Thursday that she will not seek re-election in October at a news conference in her Joliette riding.

She said she is leaving politics "without an ounce of weariness or disillusionment," but with the aim of "finding a space of freedom and a space of normality" and "a little more distance, nuance, and a little less immediacy."

She remains confident in the Parti Québécois (PQ) and she will remain a very committed party member, in particular by participating in the electoral campaign of her successor in Joliette.

Hivon has been in office since 2008 and was a major player in her party. She is best known for having steered "Dying with Dignity" file during the brief PQ government from 2012 to 2014.

Her bill on medical aid in dying, which died on the order paper when an early election was called, was finally adopted under the Liberal government.

Hivon was Minister responsible for the Lanaudière region and Minister responsible for Social Services and Youth Protection. She also was appointed PQ vice-chief during the 2018 election campaign.

In this last election, the PQ had suffered a historic setback to the Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ), garnering only 17 per cent of the vote.

-- This report by the Canadian Press was first published in French on April 21, 2022.