Former Quebec health minister corrects 'certain facts' about how she managed COVID-19 pandemic

Former Quebec health minister Danielle McCann says she wants to "correct certain facts" concerning her management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She made the comments at a press conference Wednesday, reading a statement in which she said the government had prepared "to the best of (her) knowledge."

McCann was responding to comments by the ombudsman, who insisted there had been no preparation in Quebec's CHSLDs.

She said the CEOs of the CISSS and CIUSSS had been alerted as early as Jan. 22, 2020.

She released correspondence dated Jan. 28, in which she attested to the fact that the government asked the health care network to prepare itself.

The "network" includes CHSLDs, she argued.

McCann acknowledged that a great deal of attention was paid to hospitals because "hospitals were our greatest fear."

"We were seeing Italy; the problem was in the hospitals. The nursing staff was left to choose which patient to intubate and which patient to leave untreated," she recalled.

McCann reiterated that fewer than 1,000 seniors were transferred from hospitals to long-term centres.

"I am sensitive to the CHSLDs," maintained the former health minister. "But I must tell you that with the information we had, we did everything we could."

Nevertheless, McCann acknowledged her own responsibility in the matter, saying she will live with the consequences of the decisions she made in 2020 "for the rest of her life."

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 24, 2021.