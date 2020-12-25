Former Quebec MNA Joan Dougherty dies of complications from COVID-19

MONTREAL -- Joan Dougherty, who served for eight years as a Quebec MNA, died last Friday at 93 from complications related to COVID-19.

Born in Montreal, Dougherty held degrees from McGill University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

She spent eight years as a commissioner on a Protestant school board and also served on McGill's board of governors.

She was first elected to the National Assembly after running as a Liberal in the West Island riding of Jacques-Cartier in 1981. She was re-elected in 1985 and was named parliamentary assistant to the Education Minister until her defeat in the 1989 election.

After her political career ended, Dougherty held various positions in the education field.

Dougherty is survived by five children, seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Her funeral will be held at a later date.