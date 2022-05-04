Former SQ chief hired by City of Montreal

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante's administration has hired former Sûreté du Québec (SQ) chief Martin Prud'homme as the city's assistant director-general for public security.

The hiring was ratified Wednesday morning by the executive committee.

Part of his duties will include coordinating, supervising and controlling the activities and resources required by Montreal police (SPVM), the fire department (SIM), the Service des affaires juridiques and the Service du greffe de la Ville de Montréal.

"The complexity of the issues we face means that we need to look at security in a broad sense and that is exactly what the scope of my mandate allows," Prud'homme noted. "The bond of trust must exist between the population and its police service, but it is also fundamental that the population feels safe in its city and that includes all the stakeholders in civil security."

Wednesday morning, Quebec Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault says she has no comment about Prud'homme's new position.

"It is a hiring that has absolutely nothing to do with the Government of Quebec, so I have no comment to make," she said.

In May 2021, Prud'homme, who served as a police officer for 21 years, announced he was retiring from public service, indicating that he had reached an agreement with the provincial government after a long saga.

He had been chief of the SQ since 2014, but was suspended with pay in March 2019.

Guilbault said at the time that Prud'homme was temporarily relieved of his duties because of allegations related to leaks to Quebec's anti-corruption unit (UPAC).

In March 2020, the Office of Independent Investigations (BEI) announced that no criminal charges would be laid against Prud'homme.

However, he remained under investigation by the Public Service Commission.

In November 2020, more than two years after his suspension, Prud'homme went to court and the proceedings were dropped.

At the same time, Guilbault withdrew her request to the commission regarding that investigation.

Prud'homme is expected to start his new role on May 10.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 4, 2022.