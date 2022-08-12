Former STM chairperson Philippe Schnobb to lead probe into Montreal Pride parade cancellation

The former chairperson of the STM board of directors will lead the independent investigation into the abrupt cancellation of the Montreal Pride parade last Sunday.

The mayor's office announced Friday that Philippe Schnobb will lead the probe "in order to ensure the success of future editions of the Pride Parade and to restore public confidence" in Fierté Montreal, the organization that puts on the festival.

Schnobb served on the STM board for eight years before leaving last December. He currently sits on the board of directors of Fondation Émergence, a Montreal-based non-profit organization that fights against homophobia and transphobia.

The Montreal Pride board of directors "confirmed" his nomination during a meeting Thursday evening, according to a news release from Mayor Valerie Plante's office.

In a shock and major upset to the community, the parade was cancelled Sunday hours before it was set to begin due to what organizers said was a lack of volunteers to ensure safety along the parade route.

"I thank the municipal administration and Montréal Pride for placing their trust in me. I undertake this mission with diligence and sensitivity. I have at heart the success of the next editions of this essential event for the community and the city of Montreal," Schnobb was quoted as saying in the release.

His inquiry will aim to "shed light on the chain of events and the governance structures that may have led to the cancellation of the parade." Recommendations will be sent to Fierté Montreal in the coming months.

Calling the situation last weekend a "fiasco" on CJAD 800, Plante said earlier this week that the city will redirect the remaining funds contracted to Fierte Montreal toward the independent investigation into why the festival's marquee event was cancelled on such short notice. About 10 per cent of the city's $600,000 commitment to the festival will support the probe. The festival also received about $1 million from the province.

"There is a trust link that needs to be re-established," the mayor said previously. "Let's be honest, what happened on Sunday had an impact on Montreal's reputation."

Fierté Montreal is conducting its own internal investigation into the incident.

Simon Gamache, who is less than a year into his new role as head of the festival, had previously told other news outlets that the organization "forgot" to hire the required paid volunteers to provide security along the parade route.