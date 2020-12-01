Former teammates, rivals wish Guy Lafleur well in cancer battle

During his storied playing career, Guy Lafleur had a host of other superstars on his side. Now, as the Montreal Canadiens great battles lung cancer, he once again is getting support from his brethren.

In a video posted to the NHL's Twitter account, numerous retired stars offered their best wishes and fond memories of Lafleur.

Former Canadiens Rejean Houle, Mario Tremblay, Chris Nilan, Steve Begin, Doug Jarvis and others were joined by players from rival squads such as former Maple Leafs captain Mats Sundin, former Leaf Tie Domi, former goaltender and current executive director of the NHL Alumni Association Glenn Healy and a host of others in paying tribute.

Join the NHL, @NHLAlumni & @CanadiensMTL in sending our best wishes to an NHL legend, Guy Lafleur. �� #HockeyFightsCancer pic.twitter.com/joWWVMDvVr

“When I think of Guy Lafleur, I think about you as one of the kindest, nicest, happiest human beings I actually know,” said Cam Connor in the video.

Lafleur went public with his cancer diagnosis in October, calling it “a big blow” but expressing determination and confidence in his medical team.

Lafleur is one of the most legendary figures in the Canadiens' storied history. He played 14 seasons for the team between 1971 and 1984. He won five Stanley Cups in that time, as well as a Conn Smythe Trophy, two Hart Memorial Trophies, three Ted Lindsay Awards and three Art Ross Trophies. He returned to the NHL in 1988 to play a season for the Rangers and then two more with the Quebec Nordiques. Over his career, he scored 560 goals and 793 assists for a total of 1,353 points in 1,126 games.