iHeartRadio
-7°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Former Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama signs two-year contract with CF Montreal


CF Montreal midfielder Victor Wanyama, left, brings down the ball in front of Houston Dynamo midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

CF Montreal announced on Friday in a news release that midfielder Victor Wanyama has been awarded a contract for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, and that he will retain his designated player status with the Montreal club.

Wanyama, 31, joined the Montreal organization on a free transfer from Tottenham Hotspur FC on March 3, 2020.

In three seasons in MLS, he has played 80 games, including 78 as a starter, for a total of 6,891 regular season minutes. He has five goals and eight assists.

« Je suis enthousiaste de demeurer avec le club et la ville où j’ai été si heureux lors des trois dernières années. Quand je suis arrivé ici, j’ai cru au projet du Club. Alors que nous continuons à progresser, ceci est encore plus vrai aujourd’hui. »

- @VictorWanyama pic.twitter.com/zTi1BSEq8h

— CF Montréal (@cfmontreal) January 6, 2023

He also played all 90 minutes of Montreal's six Champions League games in his last two appearances, two games against CD Olimpia in 2020 and four games in 2022 against Santos Laguna and Cruz Azul.

At the end of the 2022 season, he was a finalist for the club's MVP award.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 6, 2023.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*