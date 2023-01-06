Former Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama signs two-year contract with CF Montreal

CF Montreal announced on Friday in a news release that midfielder Victor Wanyama has been awarded a contract for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, and that he will retain his designated player status with the Montreal club.

Wanyama, 31, joined the Montreal organization on a free transfer from Tottenham Hotspur FC on March 3, 2020.

In three seasons in MLS, he has played 80 games, including 78 as a starter, for a total of 6,891 regular season minutes. He has five goals and eight assists.

« Je suis enthousiaste de demeurer avec le club et la ville où j’ai été si heureux lors des trois dernières années. Quand je suis arrivé ici, j’ai cru au projet du Club. Alors que nous continuons à progresser, ceci est encore plus vrai aujourd’hui. »



- @VictorWanyama pic.twitter.com/zTi1BSEq8h

He also played all 90 minutes of Montreal's six Champions League games in his last two appearances, two games against CD Olimpia in 2020 and four games in 2022 against Santos Laguna and Cruz Azul.

At the end of the 2022 season, he was a finalist for the club's MVP award.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 6, 2023.