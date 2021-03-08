Former weather presenter Frank Cavallaro to run in next federal election

Veteran CTV News weather reporter Frank Cavallaro will run in the next federal election on Erin O’Toole’s Conservative ticket for the riding of Mount Royal.

Montreal-born Cavallaro worked at CFCF 600 radio in Montreal before settling in as the main weather presenter at CTV Montreal, where he stayed for 17 years.

He also spent time with CJAD 800, TSN, The Weather Network, Mix 96, and most recently, CBC News at 6.

Mount Royal, Cavallaro’s future riding, is a mostly residential region on the Island of Montreal. It covers an area housing roughly 100,000 residents.

Liberal MP and former mayor Anthony Housefather is the incumbent for Cavallaro’s future riding – a Liberal stronghold with 56 per cent voting red in the 2019 federal election. It was also Pierre Elliot Trudeau's home riding.