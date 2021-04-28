Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal cancelled for second straight year due to health crisis

The Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal has been cancelled for the second year in a row due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A news conference is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. in Quebec City on the Grand Prix that will include federal Minister of Economic Development Melanie Joly, Quebec Minister of Tourism Pierre Fitzgibbon and Quebec Minister Responsible for the Montreal Region Caroline Proulx.

WATCH LIVE AT 11:30 A.M.: Announcement on Montreal's Grand Prix race

Noovo Info, a Bell Media property, parent company to CTV News confirmed that the federal and provincial governments have reached an agreement to extend the F1 event in Montreal for two years to make up for the 2020 and 2021 cancelled races. Those races will take place in 2030 and 2031.

The Canadian Grand Prix is a 70-lap race that was scheduled to take place June 13 on Montreal's Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve. The 2020 cancelled F1 race was moved to Instanbul, Turkey.

Debates over holding the race over the past weeks went back and forth over safety concerns in holding the race including concerns from promotor Octane Racing Group about federal quarantine requirments for those coming from overseas.

On April 15, Montreal public health issued an unfavourable notice about holding the event even behind closed doors.

F1 owner Liberty Media was asking for $6 million to cover revenue lost at the box office if the race was held without fans.

-- this is a developing story that will be updated.