FOUND: Police search for missing 61-year-old man last seen in Ahuntsic-Cartierville

Police patrol the Old Port in Montreal, Monday, April 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

UPDATE: The man in this article has been found. Identifying details have been removed to protect his privacy.

Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public's help locating a 61-year-old man who was last seen Thursday around 1:20 p.m. in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

Investigators say there's reason to fear for his health and safety and that he could appear disoriented and confused. 

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact their local police station.  

