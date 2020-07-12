iHeartRadio
Founding member Maybe Watson kicked out of Alaclair after 'unacceptable story'

Members of Alaclair Ensemble hold up their award at the Gala Adisq awards ceremony in Montreal, Sunday, October 27, 2019.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

The Quebec hip hop group Alaclair Ensemble announced Sunday that founding member Maybe Watson has been kicked out of the group after learning of an “unacceptable story.”

The nature of this story has not been clarified, but everything seems to indicate that it is part of the recent wave of reports of sexual violence.

“We are dissociating from him, we are without words,” reads a post on the group’s Facebook page.

A later post published an hour later adds that the group was “completely unaware” of the allegations raised before Saturday evening.

Also on Facebook, the record label 7ieme Ciel welcomed the “responsible decision that we unequivocally support.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2020.

