iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Founding PQ member Marc-Andre Bedard has died due to COVID-19 complications

image.jpg

One of the founding members of the Parti Quebecois has died from complications due to COVID-19.

Marc-Andre Bedard had been lived in a seniors’ residence in Chicoutimi, and overnight was rushed to hospital where he passed away. He was 85.

He was first elected in 1973 and represented Chicoutimi until leaving politics in 1985. 

Bedard served as justice minister under former premier Rene Levesque, and reformed Quebec's Charter of Rights. 

His son, Stephane, was a PQ MNA for Chicoutimi from 1998 until 2015. 

“On behalf of all of Marc-André's family, it is with deep sadness that we inform you that he left us this morning,” said Stéphane Bédard, adding that his father left Quebecers “an immense legacy, marked by confidence and pride, the constant search for justice and commitment to its community.”

- With files from The Canadian Press

Watch the video above for Stephane Giroux's full TV report.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error