Four-alarm fire sends thick smoke into downtown Montreal skies

fire
By Amy Luft, CTV Montreal

 

MONTREAL -- A four-alarm fire sent smoke billowing into downtown Montreal Thursday afternoon.

The fire broke out in a residential building on St-Andre Street between Rene-Levesque Blvd. E and Ste-Catherine St. E. in the Gay Village.

The fire department is asking people to avoid the area.

"The air is thick with the smell of burned electronics. Firefighters have multiple hoses focused on the site," said CJAD 800s Sofia Misenheimer.

1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  
