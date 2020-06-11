Four-alarm fire sends thick smoke into downtown Montreal skies
By Amy Luft, CTV Montreal
MONTREAL -- A four-alarm fire sent smoke billowing into downtown Montreal Thursday afternoon.
The fire broke out in a residential building on St-Andre Street between Rene-Levesque Blvd. E and Ste-Catherine St. E. in the Gay Village.
The fire department is asking people to avoid the area.
"The air is thick with the smell of burned electronics. Firefighters have multiple hoses focused on the site," said CJAD 800s Sofia Misenheimer.
