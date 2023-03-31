iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Four arrested in Que. after series of big box store break-ins


Police car. FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

Montreal police say they have dismantled a network allegedly involved with a series of break-ins at big box stores and jewellery shops in Montreal, Lachute and Ottawa over the past two years.

In the four robberies reported, police said the modus operandi was similar. They managed to get inside the targeted businesses using "sophisticated means" after the stores closed for the night. Once inside, they would concentrate their efforts on safes and valuable items. They would then flee with large amounts of cash, jewellery and goods, police said.

Four men between the ages of 43 and 57 were arrested on Wednesday. They were released on a promise to appear.

Searches were also conducted in Mirabel, Mille-Isles and Saint-Colomban. The cell under investigation may be responsible for other similar thefts in Montreal, elsewhere in Quebec and in Ontario, according to police.

Anyone with information can call 911 or their local police station, or they can reach out to Info-Crime Montreal anonymously and confidentially at 514 393-1133 or at infocrimemontreal.ca.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*