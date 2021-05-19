Four different caregivers will be able to visit a senior in a CHSLD, one at a time

Seniors living in a private or public long-term care residence will be able to have four different people visit them as of Friday, Seniors Minister Marguerite Blais announced in a news release on Wednesday. The number was previously two.

In the red zone, only one caregiver will be able to go indoors at a time, but three will be able to participate in outdoor activities with the senior. In the orange zone, five people will be able to visit a senior outdoors at the same time. In the yellow zone, two people will be able to visit indoors and five outdoors.

Blais has asked living environments to "show flexibility" if seniors decide to change their list of caregivers.

This relaxation of measures is due to the "progress of the vaccination campaign and the improvement of the epidemiological situation in several regions of Quebec," the news release said.

Blais warned, however, that "vigilance is required" and that it would be preferable to "carry out activities or outside visits in compliance with health measures."

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 19, 2021.