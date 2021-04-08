Four in hospital following head-on collision in Terrebonne

Terrebonne police are investigating a head-on collision between two vehicles on Wednesday night.

Officers received the call at around 7:08 p.m. to respond to the incident near 9400 boulevard Laurier, south of Emile-Roy street.

According to initial reports from police, an SUV travelling north was trying to enter the southbound lane to pass another vehicle and didn’t see the car travelling towards them.

Both drivers tried to avoid the crash, but were unable to do so. The two vehicles collided. The SUV reportedly rolled into the field beside the road, and the smaller car came to a stop on the shoulder.

The driver of the SUV, a 27-year-old man from Laval, and his two passengers, a 20-year-old woman and another young man, 21, were brought to hospital for several injuries.

The driver of the smaller car, a 23-year-old man, was also brought to hospital for major injuries to his lower body.

Everyone involved in the crash is in stable condition.

Officers closed the road in both directions to gather more details on the circumstances of the crash. The investigation is ongoing.