iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Four minors arrested as suspects in stabbing of 14-year-old near Anjou high school


Montreal police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy was stabbed near a high school in Anjou on Sept. 16, 2022 (Photo: Sidney Dagenais)

Montreal police have arrested four suspects in connection to the stabbing of a 14-year-old at an Anjou high school parking lot. 

The suspects are all minors, aged 14 and 16. They were arrested after police surveyed security footage and spoke with witnesses. 

At around 4 p.m. on Sept. 16, the 14-year-old victim was involved in an altercation where he was stabbed in the upper body. 

When authorities arrived, he was sent to hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening. 

At least three of the newly-arrested suspects allegedly attacked the victim, according to police. 

"One of them allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed [the victim] several times. A second victim, who was trying to help his friend, was also injured," read a police news release.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*