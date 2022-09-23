Four minors arrested as suspects in stabbing of 14-year-old near Anjou high school

Montreal police have arrested four suspects in connection to the stabbing of a 14-year-old at an Anjou high school parking lot.

The suspects are all minors, aged 14 and 16. They were arrested after police surveyed security footage and spoke with witnesses.

At around 4 p.m. on Sept. 16, the 14-year-old victim was involved in an altercation where he was stabbed in the upper body.

When authorities arrived, he was sent to hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening.

At least three of the newly-arrested suspects allegedly attacked the victim, according to police.

"One of them allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed [the victim] several times. A second victim, who was trying to help his friend, was also injured," read a police news release.