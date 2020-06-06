Four people have died in Quebec road accidents to start the weekend

The start of the weekend was deadly on Quebec roads.

Quebec provincial police (the SQ) reported three fatal accidents that resulted in four deaths, Friday evening and Saturday morning.

The most recent accident occurred early Saturday in Saint-Felix-de-Valois, in the Lanaudiere region.

The single vehicle accident occurred around 12:45 a.m. on Highway 131 northbound and took the life of the driver in his 20s.

“His vehicle rolled over before coming to a stop. The driver was ejected from the vehicle, possibly due to his failure to wear a seatbelt,” said SQ spokesperson Sergeant Claude Denis. “The latter was transported to the hospital, where unfortunately his death was noted.”

The section of Highway 131 was closed while an investigation was carried out. The posted speed limit in the area is 90 KM/H.

Speed may have been a factor in the accident.

A little earlier, around 11:30 p.m. on Friday, SQ officers were called to the scene of another accident where a driver was also ejected from his vehicle in Saint-Pierre-Baptiste, in the Centre-du-Quebec.

The driver lost of control of the vehicle heading south for an as yet undetermined reason.

“The police were called there for a one-vehicle accident with two occupants,” said Denis.

The 40-year-old driver and his 37-year-old passenger were taken to hospital, where their deaths were confirmed.

In the early evening Friday, a 22-year-old young woman in La Durantaye, in the Chaudiere-Appalaches region, lost her life when she lost control of her car and crashed.

The accident occurred Friday, around 4:45 p.m., according to another SQ spokesperson, Beatrice Dorsainville.

“The police officers from the Bellechasse MRC went to 4th Range West in La Durantaye for a head-on collision between a small vehicle and a van. The driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital centre, where her death was unfortunately observed, '' she said.

The two people in the van were also injured, but their lives are not in danger.

“Initial findings indicate that the vehicle deviated from its lane for an unknown reason and was heading in the opposite direction, '' said Dorsainville.

An investigation continues.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2020.