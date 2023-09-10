iHeartRadio
Four people hospitalized following suspected overdose in downtown Montreal


Four people were rushed to hospital for a suspected overdose in downtown Montreal on Sept. 10, 2023. (Cosmo Santamaria/CTV News)

Update: the number of reported overdoses has risen to eight. Click here to read the updated story. 

Four people were rushed to hospital for a suspected overdose in downtown Montreal Sunday afternoon.

Montreal police (SPVM) say emergency services were called to Saint-Dominique Street near Ontario Street East around 4:10 p.m.

Two people were in critical condition when taken to hospital. One has since stabilized. A 42-year-old woman remains in critical condition, said police Sunday evening.

It's not yet known what substance was at play. Police are investigating "intoxication of an unknown substance," according to SPVM spokesperson Jeanne Drouin. 

