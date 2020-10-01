iHeartRadio
Four Quebec men back in court for allegedly kidnapping elderly American couple

image.jpg

Four men from Quebec are due back in court next Tuesday after being charged in the alleged kidnapping of an American couple in their 70s.

The RCMP, FBI, New York State police and the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service were involved in the search for James Helm Jr. and Sandra Helm, who were found safe late Tuesday afternoon in Magog, in Quebec's Eastern Townships region.

The couple from Moira, New York, had last been seen Sunday evening.

The four men each face seven counts, including kidnapping, forcible confinement and extortion of the couple, as well as conspiracy, although it is unclear what if any ties they have with the Helms.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 1, 2020.

