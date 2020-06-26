iHeartRadio
Four Quebecers arrested for alleged roles in methamphetamine production ring

A Surete du Quebec cruiser is seen in this file photo. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot)

Four people are in custody following an operation that Quebec provincial police are touting as a major drug bust on Friday.

In a statement, the Surete du Quebec said the two men and two women were arrested in Montreal, Terrebonne and Danville and that they are suspected of “being important players in a structured network to produce and distribute a large quantity of methamphetamine on a regular basis.”

The four arrested suspects were arraigned by phone Friday and will appear in a Drummonville courthouse Monday on drug charges, according to the SQ.

The police operation involved six searches, including the places of residence of the suspects, as well as warehouses and a possible production facility.

The SQ said their investigation into the drug ring began in 2019. Officers from the SQ's Organized Crime division, Major Crimes Unit, the Montreal police force and others were involved in the bust.  

1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  
