iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Four teens arrested in connection with Laval car theft ring


Abdellah Affane, Ouassim Aissi, Ahmed Mekkika and Mirwiss Nazrani were arrested as part of 'Project Quartz' which investigated car thefts in Laval, Que. SOURCE: SPL

Police in Laval (SPL) arrested four teens suspected in a car theft ring north of Montreal.

The SPL launched "Project Quartz" in 2022 in response to a number of car theft reports, and officers arrested four young men on April 28 as part of the operation.

"On the night of 28 April last, officers noticed a vehicle with four suspects on board arriving in the parking lot of a hotel establishment," the SPL said in a news release. "Two of the suspects approached a Jeep and one of them got in through the roof. Moments later, the Jeep's headlights were activated, at which point the police arrested the four suspects who had been caught in the act of attempting to steal the vehicle."

Nineteen-year-olds Abdella Affane and Mirwiss Nazrani and Ahmed Mekkika and Aymen Ouassim, both 18, were arrested in the operation.

������������ ������������ : �� ���������������� ��������̂����́��
Le 28 avril, le SPL a procédé à l’arrestation individus âgés de 18 à 19 ans. Ces derniers tentaient de voler un véhicule dans le stationnement d'un établissement hôtelier.
+ d'info : https://t.co/LQMPeMMHYU pic.twitter.com/9XmUSXQtrx

— Police Laval (@policelaval) May 3, 2023

Affane and Nazrani were released on conditions after appearing in court. Peel police in Brampton, Ontario took Mekkika and Ouassim into custody after their court appearance as they had an arrest warrant in connection with an attempted murder. 

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*