Four-year-old Laval child dies in hospital after falling unconscious due to apparent heart issue

Laval police (SPL) have confirmed the death of a four-year-old boy who was found unresponsive inside a residence Saturday night in the Pont-Viau sector.

A 911 call at 6:40 p.m. led emergency services to Bazin Ave. where a young boy was reported to be unconscious.

The child was in cardiorespiratory arrest when police arrived.

"Our officers began CPR (resuscitation) and paramedics took over. He was taken to a hospital where unfortunately he was pronounced dead," said SPL spokesperson Constable Stephanie Beshara, in an interview Sunday morning.

Several hours after the tragedy, few details were revealed publicly on what happened inside the residence, but information circulating suggests that it was an accident, which the police can not confirm at this time.

"All hypotheses are being investigated. At the time of the event, three people were on the scene and these three people were met by the police," said Beshara.

-- This report was first published by The Canadian Press in French on July 10, 2021.