Two young women voted mayors of Longueuil, Sherbrooke; Quebec City race ends in upset

Brand-new mayors are set for Longueuil, Laval, Sherbrooke and other Quebec municipalities after a wave of retirements and competitive races between new candidates.

In Quebec City, meanwhile, a race that was called shortly out of the gate turned on its head by the end of the night.

LONGUEUIL

Catherine Fournier, the youngest woman ever elected to Quebec's National Assembly, declared victory as mayor of Longueuil shortly after polls closed on Sunday.

"What an honour," she wrote to social media. "What a privilege. What a responsibility."

"I will do everything I can to live up to the confidence you have shown in me today. Let's write the rest together."

LAVAL

The successor to outgoing Laval mayor Marc Demers won easily with 41.5 per cent of the vote and two other candidates splitting most of the difference.

Stephane Boyer, a councillor in Laval whom Demers endorsed, was easily leading right from the start as polls closed.

He was followed by Michel Trottier at about 25 per cent and Sophie Trottier at 24 per cent.

QUEBEC CITY

In Quebec City, outgoing mayor Régis Labeaume's successor appeared quickly victorious -- but after declaring a win, walked that back, only to have what first appeared to be the third-place finisher surpass her.

Psychologist Marie-Josée Savard's team retweeted election calls showing her the winner as early as 8:30.

She had a strong lead out of the gates, followed by Jean-François Gosselin with 25 per cent and Bruno Marchand, a regional director for Centraide, closely behind Gosselin.



Two hours later, Marchand bypassed Savard, clearly winning the race by midnight -- but with a very slim margin, at 32.32 per cent to Savard's 31.86 per cent.

SHERBROOKE

Current city councillor Evelyne Beaudin won in a fairly close race, ending up with about 41.1 per cent of the vote over the 39.3 per cent earned by Luc Fortin, a former Liberal MNA.

The incumbent, Steve Lussier, won just 18.66 per cent of the vote.

BEACONSFIELD

George Bourelle - 1,970, 56.41 per cent.

Johanne Hudon-Armstrong - 1, 497, 42.87 per cent.

DORVAL

Marc Doret - 1,254, 66.21 per cent.

Richard Moreau - 272, 14,36 per cent.

Giovanni Baruffa - 262, 13.83 per cent.

GATINEAU

France Belisle - 19,800, 42.97 per cent.

Maude Marquis-Bissonette - 17,804, 37.92 per cent.

Jean-Francois Leblanc - 7,499, 15. 87 per cent.

Jacques Lemay, 722, 1.53 per cent.

Remi Bergeron, 506, 1.06 per cent.

Abdelhak Lekbabi, 297, 0.62 per cent.

This is a developing story that will be updated.