Fourth probable case of COVID-19 identified in Quebec

A fourth probable case of COVID-19 has been identified in Quebec.

On Sunday the Ministry of Health and Social Services said a person returning from a cruise was treated in Monteregie for symptoms similar to the disease.

In a statement the ministry said authorities are collecting information on the person’s movements and is compiling a list of people with whom they may have been in contact.

The ministry issued a list of preventative measures that Quebecers returning from travelling abroad should comply with, including self-monitoring for coronavirus symptoms such as fever, cough and difficulty breathing for a period of 14 days from their return to Canada.

Anyone observing such symptoms should call Info-Sante at 811.

Travellers returning from China’s province of Hubei and from Iran are instructed to self-quarantine themselves upon their return.

Those who stayed elsewhere in mainland China, South Korea, Hong Kong, Italy or Singapore are asked to self-monitor and to avoid public places where isolation would be difficult should symptoms appear.

Among Quebec’s first three cases, one patient had travelled to France and another to India.

The first person diagnosed with coronavirus in Quebec is in isolation at home.