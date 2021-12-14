iHeartRadio
Fourth suspect arrested in Montreal drive-by shooting that left three dead

image.jpg

A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with the August triple homicide in Montreal's Riviere-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles borough.

The 21-year-old man will appear in Montreal's courthouse on Wednesday.

The arrest comes after Clifford Domercant-Barosy, 26, Marlon Francisco Villa-Guzman, 25, and Jonas Castor, 23, were arrested and charged in October with first-degree murder for the three fatalities, as well as attempted murder for two other victims who were injured in the Aug. 2 drive-by shooting.

They were also charged with discharging a firearm.

The 21-year-old man was being held at the provincial Bordeaux prison for discharging a firearm in Laval when he was arrested, police say.

Montreal police are still trying to identify others involved in the shooting that occurred around 7 p.m. on Perras Blvd. in the northeast of the Island of Montreal.

"Five men on the premises were shot and three of them died from their injuries," the SPVM said in a release.

"Within moments of the shots being fired, several witnesses had called 911 to report the shooting and the suspects' escape in two vehicles."

