François Legault congratulates new Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre

One day after Pierre Poilievre cruised to a landslide victory to become leader of the federal Conservative party, leaders on the Quebec campaign trail faced questions about what the win would mean for the province.

Poilievre addressed Quebecers during his Saturday evening victory speech, speaking of his attachment to the French language and noting the Quebec nation was standing up to wokeism after referring to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government as "woke."

Quebec party leaders were guarded in their comments on the campaign trail today.

Parti Quebecois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon says Poilievre's win would cause many voters to reflect on the province's future, saying his victory could be a boon to the sovereigntist cause.

Quebec Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade congratulated Poilievre on his win, but remained cautious about the significance of the new Conservative leader and the strong positions he espouses

She referred to the "woekism" comment by saying Quebecers are divided each time labels are employed and she's persuaded that approach is not something the population wants.

In a tweet late Saturday, Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault congratulated Poilievre and said he looked forward to discussing issues that affect Quebec and Canada.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2022