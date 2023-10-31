Francois Legault hands out Halloween candy to trick-or-treaters

Fifty or so third-graders from Quebec City's Sainte-Geneviève school had the opportunity to meet the Quebec premier at his office for Halloween on Tuesday.

Wearing an orange tie with a small decorative pumpkin pinned on it, François Legault handed out bags of "made in Quebec" candy to the children. One student also gave him bag of Mars bars, the premier's favourite.

Children dressed as witches, snow queens and ninjas paraded past the cameras to meet Legault, who gave them all with a personalized greeting.

This was the second time the premier organized trick-or-treating at his office. Two years ago, he had done so, but without media present.

Just two days ago, Québec solidaire (QS) parliamentary leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois parodied François Legault as he handed out candy on the evening of Oct. 31.

In a video broadcast on the X network, Nadeau-Dubois mocked Legault's generosity towards the heads of Crown corporations and members of the National Assembly.

When public sector workers show up at his door, there's no candy left. In two days, Nadeau-Dubois' parody has racked up over 77,000 views.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Oct. 31, 2023.