Francois Legault meets Prince Charles at UN climate conference

image.jpg

Premier François Legault added a prestigious name to his social calendar at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow: Prince Charles.

The meeting was unplanned and did not appear on the Premier's official schedule for his mission to COP26. The media were only notified after the fact.

Legault had two meetings scheduled at the Kelvingrove Museum. His Royal Highness was in the same building at the same time.

It was Prince Charles who asked to meet with the Legault, according to the Premier's office.

Prince Charles, the heir to the British crown, gave the opening speech at COP26 while his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, recovered from health issues.

Earlier this week, Legault also met briefly with former U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, as well as U.S. President Joe Biden's climate advisor, Gina McCarthy.

--This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Nov. 4, 2021. 

