iHeartRadio
-5°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Francois Legault named honorary mayor of Quebec City


Quebec Premier Francois Legault, left, is greeted by Quebec City mayor Bruno Marchand, at city hall, in Quebec City, Thursday, March 2, 2023. Legault was made honorary mayor of Quebec City. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot

Premier François Legault was named honorary mayor of Quebec City on Thursday at a ceremony at city hall.

The title is given to him under the National Capital Act, which provides that the premier in office receives this honour ex officio. Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand conferred the title on Legault in one of the rooms of the city hall located in Old Quebec.

The premier signed the official declaration read by the mayor and also signed the city's guest book.

During his speech, Legault said Quebec City is one of the most beautiful cities in the world and that he wanted to make the capital the second largest city in Quebec.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 2, 2023.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*