Francois Legault named honorary mayor of Quebec City

Premier François Legault was named honorary mayor of Quebec City on Thursday at a ceremony at city hall.

The title is given to him under the National Capital Act, which provides that the premier in office receives this honour ex officio. Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand conferred the title on Legault in one of the rooms of the city hall located in Old Quebec.

The premier signed the official declaration read by the mayor and also signed the city's guest book.

During his speech, Legault said Quebec City is one of the most beautiful cities in the world and that he wanted to make the capital the second largest city in Quebec.

