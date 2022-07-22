'Fraud for shelter': When proof of financing isn't what it seems

A family in Chateauguay, Que. learned a difficult lesson in real estate after their buyer's mortgage application was denied.

The issue? The buyer had already shown the family proof of financing.

But the morning they were supposed to transfer the deed, the notary called and said she hadn't received any funds.

To make matters worse, Richard Belleville and Sandy Kenny had already bought another home.

Morgage brokers say that as home prices have risen, they've seen an increase in what's called "fraud for shelter."

