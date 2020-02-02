iHeartRadio
Fred la Marmotte agrees with groundhogs Phil and Willie: spring is just around the corner

Fred la Marmotte joined two other groundhogs in predicting an early spring. His relation in Nova Scotia disagrees. SOURCE William De Merchant

Don't let weather forecasts or a certain maritime groundhog fool you, Fred la Marmotte has spoken: spring is coming.

In the eastern part of the Gaspe Peninsula in Val-d'Espoir, Que. this morning, Fred did not see his shadow in the community's annual Jour de la Marmotte ceremony.

"Fred Junior," who took the mantle from his retired predecessor was the highlight of a ceremony that began at 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

Fred's rival, Shubenacadie Sam in Nova Scotia, predicted the opposite of Fred calling for six more weeks of winter.

Who could have called this, it has cleared after the storm allowing for a shadow! I predict 6 more weeks of winter! #SamCam #ShubieWildlife #GroundhogDay2020 pic.twitter.com/7dTn0ZQ347

— Shubenacadie Sam (@ShubenacadieSam) February 2, 2020

Ontario's Wiarton Willie's prediction went the same way as Fred.

Well folks, my prediction is #official. With cloudy skies and snow falling upon us this morning in #Wiarton it was very hard to find my shadow - even with all the camera lights around! Fans of spring rejoice, an #EarlySpring is around the corner. #WiartonWillie #Wiarton pic.twitter.com/VEohypsXuU

— Wiarton Willie (@willieofficial) February 2, 2020

Pennsylvania's iconic Punxsutawney Phil also predicted an early spring.

        View this post on Instagram                  

Thunder Conductor and Moonshine entertaining Phil’s Phans! #punxsutawneyphil #ghd2020 #thewaitison ����

A post shared by groundhog club (@punxsyphil) on Feb 2, 2020 at 3:43am PST

