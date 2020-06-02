iHeartRadio
Fredette presents risk to public safety, correctional documents suggest

image.jpg

 A Quebec man found guilty of two murders poses a high risk to public safety as well as a risk of evading authorities, correctional documents filed at his sentencing hearing suggest.

Ugo Fredette was found guilty of first-degree murder in the deaths of his ex-spouse Veronique Barbe and Yvon Lacasse, a man he killed to steal his vehicle in September 2017.

Fredette has appealed the verdict and is seeking a new trial.

Correctional Service Canada documents and testimony produced on the second day of his sentencing hearing portray him as failing to accept full responsibility for his crimes and continuing to pose a danger to the public.

A first-degree murder conviction comes with an automatic life sentence without possibility of parole for 25 years, but the Crown is seeking to have that ineligibility doubled to 50 years.

The Criminal Code allows parole eligibility to be stacked for multiple murders.

This report was first published by The Canadian Press on June 2, 2020.

