Free holiday meal at Jewish General Hospital turns sour for some staff

By Adam Kovac, Max Harrold CTV News Montreal

Several Jewish General Hospital staff members suffered apparent cases of food poisoning after taking part in an annual free meal on Tuesday.

A staff member, who asked to remain anonymous, said a chicken and a vegetarian option were made available at the lunch, but some staff reported a foul smell coming from the chicken.

The staff member said they, along with dozens of others, went home sick.

A spokesperson for the hospital confirmed there was an incident involving food at the meal.

“It has been brought to our attention that there has been issues with the meals served at today’s holiday lunch for our staff at the Jewish General Hospital. We deeply regret this unfortunate situation,” said Carl Theriault. “This meal came from an outside caterer and not the JGH Kitchen. The food in the JGH Kitchen is perfectly fine and safe for patients and staff.”

Theriault said Tuesday's evening's supper and Wednesday's breakfast would be postponed because of the incident.