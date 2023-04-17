Free shingles vaccination coming next month for those deemed more vulnerable

The Quebec government announced Monday that free shingles vaccination for Quebecers aged 80 and over and immunocompromised people aged 18 and over will be available next month.

The free shingles vaccination for certain seniors was provided for in the last budget presented to the national assembly by Finance Minister Éric Girard. At the time, the minister said his government planned to spend $124.6 million over five years to provide the free shingles vaccine to 800,000 people.

The vaccine will be offered in the health network vaccination centres as well as in several pharmacies. A tour of CHSLDs by vaccination teams is also planned.

The program may be enhanced in the coming years to broaden the age groups that can benefit from the free shingles vaccine.

The vaccination includes two doses of the inactivated shingles vaccine. It is about 90 per cent effective in preventing shingles in all age groups, with long-term protection of about 10 years.

Appointments can be made in a few weeks on Clic Santé.

The Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) reports that there are 27,000 cases of shingles in Quebec each year, resulting in 600 hospitalizations.

Minister of Health and Social Services Christian Dubé points out that shingles is a major health problem that presents complications that can be very serious and pain that can last for several months, even years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 17, 2023.