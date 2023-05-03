Free sneak peek of internationally renowned artworks at Montreal auction house

Works by Riopelle, Carr and Colville are among some 40 internationally renowned art pieces on display this week at a Montreal auction house.

Heffel Fine Art Auction House is opening its doors to the public between May 4 and 10 so collectors and the general public can see the works free of charge before they go on auction blocks.

Some of the works are by Montreal-born artist Jean-Paul Riopelle, Emily Carr and Alex Colville.

The most expensive piece is Colville’s "June Noon," estimated to fetch a maximum of $2.5 million at the May 25 auction in Toronto.

"We are truly honoured to be able to present this,” Tania Poggione, director of Heffel's Montreal office.

The piece was sent back to Canada from overseas for auction.

"That's truly a global highlight. It was offered for sale and acquired from the Fischer Fine Art in London," said auction house president David Heffel.

The auction will offer a variety of both post-war and contemporary art, as well as works by Canadian artists.

"All these works, they have different backgrounds and that's what's also very enriching for us," said Poggione. "Each work has a story to tell."

Since Heffel is the only auction house with offices across Canada, works are consigned not just in Montreal but all over the globe, which will "give broad exposure across Canada but also open the eyes of the world to the fabulous artists Canada has produced," Heffel said.