Free weekend parking in Montreal extended to end of February

The City of Montreal announced Thursday that to support the revival of its downtown core that has been decimated during the COVID-19 pandemic, it is extending the free on-street paid parking in the Ville-Marie borough on Friday evenings from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and during weekends, until Feb. 28.

In addition, the Montreal en Lumiere Festival will be extended this year until March 28, as will the Quartier des Spectacles Partnership facilities.

The City of Montreal is supporting the extensions with an extra $282,000, in addition to the $600,000 in funding granted for the regular Lumiere Festival.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante pointed out that even if the pandemic has forced the cancellation of several events and festivals for a year, it is important to support the cultural organizations behind these activities that give Montreal its reputation.

The city's news release said that Montreal en Lumiere promotes artists, technicians and know-how and that the activities that will take place downtown will help the restaurant and hotel industry, two sectors that have been hard hit by the pandemic.

The gastronomic component of Montreal en Lumiere will focus on promoting local restaurants and hotels.

Cross-marketing of overnight stays at hotels with food delivery from local restaurants will also be offered.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 4, 2021.