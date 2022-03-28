iHeartRadio
Freezing rain coming to Montreal this week: Environment and Climate Change Canada

An icy street on a winter night in Montreal. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

Warm, spring weather may be pushed another week for Montreal and the surrounding region.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a freezing rain special weather statement for Thursday for Montreal, Laval, Quebec City and other regions in the province.

"A system from Colorado will affect the province of Quebec beginning Wednesday evening," ECCC wrote in its statement. "As this low-pressure system approaches, freezing rain is possible along the warm front Thursday."

15:34 EnvCanada issued #Weather statement #Montréal #QCStorm https://t.co/pnHOL0miWs

— Montréal (@ECAlertQC147) March 28, 2022

The freezing rain will start as snow, ECCC said, and then change from freezing rain to rain on Thursday.

"For the moment, the amounts of freezing precipitation are uncertain and will depend greatly on the track of the low," ECCC wrote.

Temperatures are forecast to drop to -2 Celsius on Wednesday night and hit 10 degrees on Thursday.

Environment Canada warns that roads and sidewalks could get very slick during the weather system.

