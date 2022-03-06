Freezing rain continues in Montreal with risk of thunderstorms Sunday afternoon
Montrealers can expect 10 to 15 millimetres of freezing rain Sunday morning, with risks of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Temperatures will reach a high of 10 degrees Celsius and a low of four.
With icy roads and parking lots, Environment Canada is recommending drivers proceed with extra caution.
Rain is expected to continue until around 7 p.m.
A freezing rain warning is in effect for many areas of the province for tonight and Sunday. Please refer to the forecast for your area for more information. Be careful!
