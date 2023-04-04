iHeartRadio
Freezing rain expected in southwestern Quebec on Wednesday, 10 to 20 mm in Montreal


image.jpg

Environment Canada issued freezing rain warnings Tuesday morning for several areas in southwestern Quebec, but Montreal, the Laurentians to Mont-Laurier, Lanaudière and parts of the Montérégie region are expected to be the most affected.

Between 10 and 20 millimetres of ice will fall on these regions starting Wednesday morning and throughout the day. Surfaces will become icy and slippery, and the federal agency adds that tree branches and electrical cables could break under the weight of the ice.

In the Outaouais, the Eastern Townships and Central Quebec regions, 5 to 10 millimetres of ice is expected to accumulate.

In Mauricie, Quebec City and the Chaudière-Appalaches region, freezing rain is also expected, but the amounts were not yet determined Tuesday morning.

In most areas, northeast winds of 40 kilometres per hour, gusting to 60 kilometres per hour, will accompany the freezing rain.

Environment Canada is predicting a significant rise in temperatures for Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 4, 2023. 

