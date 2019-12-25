Freezing rain forecasted for Thursday night
A freezing rain warning is in effect for the Montreal area for Boxing Day evening.
According to Environment Canada periods of freezing rain or drizzle are forecasted over much of Southwestern Quebec including the Chateauguay-La Prairie, Laval, Longueuil-Varennes and Montreal Island areas. That rain is expected to start late Thursday afternoon over Temiscamingue and then move towards the Greater Montreal area, Monteregie, Lower Laurentians and Ottawa Valley on Thursday night.
The freezing rain is forecasted to continue until Friday morning before tapering into rain showers. Temperatures could reach as high as 8 C on Friday, with plus temperatures also forecasted for Saturday and Sunday before dipping to highs of -2 C and -3 C on Monday and Tuesday, respectively.
Environment Canada said the amount of precipitation should be between two to five millimetres and warned that sidewalks, roads, parking lots and highways could become slippery. They advised pedestrians and motorists to exercise caution.
Latest Audio
-
Arrey: What about Cocktails over the holidays?
Nutritionist Kim Arrey joins Ken Connors to discuss some good alternative to those cocktails for all of your parties over the holidays.
-
-
Delmar's Most Fascinating Montrealers of 2019: Bela Kosoian
Bela was accosted and harassed by STM security on trumped up charges, but she fought back in court...and won.