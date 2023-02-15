iHeartRadio
Freezing rain likely in Southern Quebec to end the week


Freezing rain in Montreal - FILE PHOTO. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

Just over two weeks after a deep freeze knocked out power and sent Quebecers running to do long underwear shopping, freezing rain may be on the horizon.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued a special weather statement on Wednesday morning, noting that freezing rain is likely over southern Quebec beginning Thursday evening and into Friday.

"Freezing rain is currently likely, but the forecast will be reassessed since the system's track is still uncertain," the warning reads. "The track will be a determining factor for precipitation types and amounts."

Temperatures are expected to remain above freezing for Wednesday and Thursday during the day and then drop on Thursday evening. Temperatures are then expected to rise above the freezing mark on the weekend. 

