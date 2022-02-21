Freezing rain, more snow expected for southwestern Quebec this week

With the city of Montreal in the midst of its fourth snow clearing operation of the season, Southwestern Quebec is bracing for more messy weather this week.

The city is already busy digging out from 25 centimetres of snow that fell from Thursday through Saturday. And now, there are more advisories in place warning of another round of stormy weather.







Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued freezing rain warnings of a prolonged period of freezing rain affecting the St. Lawrence valley beginning Tuesday afternoon.



Montreal could see several hours of freezing precipitation before a change over to straight rain on Tuesday night. Affected areas could see between five and 10 millimetres of ice, causing slick roads and sidewalks. And the agency is asking motorists to consider modifying any non-essential travel plans.





Meanwhile, areas further north are bracing for heavy snow. Snowfall amounts could exceed 20 cm well north of the St. Lawrence.







The Eastern Townships and the Beauce are under rainfall warnings for to 25 millimetres of rain.

As the system departs on Wednesday, temperatures will drop once again below the freezing mark. Another round of accumulating snow is possible for the end of the week on Friday.



