Freezing rain: Nearly a third of Montreal hydro customers without power

Nearly a third of Hydro-Quebec customers in Montreal were without power early Wednesday evening as a powerful spring storm coated several parts of southern Quebec in slick ice and knocked out electricity to hundreds of thousands of people.

As of 6 p.m., more than 760,000 customers were in the dark, according to Hydro-Quebec's outage map, which showed the Island of Montreal bearing the brunt of the nasty weather system. The number of outages has been changing by the hour.

Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon said on Twitter that more than 500 hydro workers were on the ground Wednesday night to restore power.

Meanwhile, Montreal police said they have been flooded with 911 calls related to the ice storm and was urging residents not to call them to report damage to insurance companies.

However, "If a situation endangers safety or traffic, contact 911 immediately," they added.

Trees have been downed, including one at the corner of Fort St. and De Maisonneuve Boulevard. in downtown Montreal, blocking the roadway. City workers are currently working to remove the tree.

Environment Canada warned that 10 to 20 millimetres of freezing rain was expected to fall Wednesday, making surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots icy, slippery and hazardous.







City of Montreal spokesperson Philippe Sabourin said crews spread salt and rocks along the city's 6,000 kilometres of sidewalks, 4,000 kilometres of roads and 900 kilometres of bike paths before the storm on Wednesday morning.

"At this time of the year, the challenge of the city is to handle the cleaning and the winter operations," he said in a morning interview. "It's like a rollercoaster; yesterday it was spring, today it's winter again."

He added that though salt and rocks will reduce surface slickness, people should still pay attention and proceed with caution on the city's streets.





As of 6 p.m., Hydro-Quebec reported 761,669 clients in Quebec have lost electricity. More than 350,000 of those outages are in Montreal, with another 189,000 in the Monteregie.

In the Outaouais, over 130,000 customers are without electricity.

"The outages are due to the weather cocktail," said Gabrielle Leblanc, spokesperson for Hydro-Quebec.

"What causes outages is the mixture of precipitation and wind, which weighs down the vegetation. There can be branches and trees that fall on the lines."

If you see electrical wires on the ground, you’re urged to avoid the area and call 911.

Hydro crews are working to restore power under "extremely difficult" conditions, said Leblanc.

"Crews that were scheduled to finish at 5 p.m. will stay until 11 p.m. to make as much progress as possible," she said.

Hydro-Quebec says it's difficult to provide a time frame for restoring power as the weather event is still unfolding.

"We're finding out what work needs to be done as our crews go out into the field," says Leblanc.

As the weather system shifts to the eastern part of the province, more customers may be affected as the day progresses.

"The ice storm is expected to be over by the end of the day for western regions, but we see the storm moving towards Quebec City and the east, slowly but surely. Our teams will be ready to intervene if necessary," said Leblanc.

Ice pellets began to fall Wednesday morning then changed to freezing rain near noon, with the wind speed at 30 km/h and gusting to 60. The high is 0 Celsius with a wind chill of -12 C.

Several schools in the Montreal area closed Wednesday morning due to the road conditions.



Freezing rain will change to rain late Wednesday evening with the temperature rising to 9 C by Thursday morning.

With files from CTV News Montreal's Joe Lofaro and The Canadian Press