Freezing rain to bring slick roads and sidewalks for Montreal this weekend

Many Quebec motorists and pedestrians should prepare for slippery roads and sidewalks Saturday. A Colorado low is moving into Quebec and it is expected to bring a round of freezing rain with it.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued freezing rain warnings in many communities with two to five millimetres of ice build-up expected.

Montreal is under a freezing rain warning but freezing precipitation should be light and brief as temperatures soar and ice quickly changes to rain through the morning hours. The city is expecting about 15 millimetres of rain.

Areas just north of the Saint-Lawrence will see closer to five millimetres of freezing rain but a changeover to rain is expected there also.

As the system tracks east on Saturday night, temperatures are expected to dip near or below zero causing surfaces to ice over. Highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become slick.

Winds are also expected to pick up Saturday night with gusts over 70 km/h possible.

Communities further north should brace for accumulating snow Saturday through Sunday.

Saturday will mark the start of a warming trend for Montreal. The city will see daytime highs above the freezing mark for the next seven days and the high could even hit double digits on Thursday.

Some days, the overnight low will even stay above zero, more than 10 degrees above the seasonal norm. Above-average temperatures are expected to last until Christmas.

NORMAL HIGH: -2 C

NORMAL LOW: -10 C