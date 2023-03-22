iHeartRadio
Freezing rain warning in effect for Montreal


image.jpg

It may officially be spring, but wintery weather is hanging on.

A Colorado low moving into Quebec is expected to bring light freezing rain this evening, after the evening rush hour

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued freezing rain warnings that include Montreal.



Areas under the warning could see two to four millimetres of ice buildup. Surfaces such as roads and sidewalks may be slick into Thursday morning.

 

A freezing rain warning has been issued for Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Take note that there is also a risk of freezing rain for Montreal and the South Shore.
Please consult our forecast for more details; https://t.co/v5gk7c9iKa#QCstorm pic.twitter.com/CcyANe9NJP

— ECCC Weather Quebec (@ECCCWeatherQC) March 21, 2023

Montreal could see light freezing rain during the morning rush-hour on Thursday, but a change over to rain is expected through the morning as temperatures climb above the freezing mark. Montreal is expecting about 10 mm of rain on Thursday.

The same system is expected to bring snow into the Quebec City region with five to 10 centimetres possible.

Temperatures will be near seasonal heading into the first weekend of spring, but a rain, snow mix is expected.

